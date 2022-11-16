Ontario school board trustee pushing for mandatory masks for students

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed how a newly elected school board trustee for Ottawa's largest school board is attempting to impose yet another mask mandate on young students.

The trustee, Dr. Nili Kaplan-Myrth, is planning to request an emergency meeting to address the "triple threat" of respiratory viruses currently facing children and teachers.

As stated by Ezra, "Well, now she's a school board trustee and demands that your children be masked. But what's so weird is I don't think she sends her own kids to that school board, to public school, at least one of them for sure."

He went on to say, "Here, listen to this angry mask fanatic bristle when she's asked a question about that in a non-mean way by some friendly online debate moderator. This was when she was running for school board. She wasn't wearing a mask here for some reason."

"Now Nili Kaplan-Myrth was not attacked, but she attacked back. She was very angry, very defensive, very weird. But the short answer is no, she doesn't send her kids to public school, at least not the one that she talks about here. But she wants to tell public school children what to do," Ezra added.

This is just an excerpt from last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show. To watch the whole episode and to gain access to all of our exclusive full-length shows, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.