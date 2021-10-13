Ontario: Where dining apartheid is now on the menu

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

Think of the reasons why people go out to restaurants: to celebrate occasions such as birthdays and anniversaries; to take in a big sports game like the Super Bowl or World Cup Final; or maybe to simply consume superbly-cooked meals?

Well, that was how things worked in the “good ol’ days” — a.k.a., prior to Sept. 22, 2021, the day Ontario’s vaccine passport program kicked in.

So it is that there are no tabs for those without the jabs.

Oh sure, the unvaccinated can order takeout and delivery or shiver on a patio as the weather begins to turn. But if you want to sit inside a dining establishment, sorry — that “privilege” is reserved only for the vaccinated class.

Little wonder these days that so-called “picnic protests” are popping up around the world in which people set down blankets upon sidewalks (or even roads) and eat at the mercy of the elements. It is a visual that truly mocks the absurdity of two-tier citizenship.

The latest picnic protest was held in Toronto last Saturday on Danforth Avenue, a strip of asphalt that is home to numerous superb restaurants, cafes, bars, and bistros.

A few hundred people sat down on the sidewalk and ate their homemade lunches as on-again, off-again drizzle poured down from the clouds above.

What a sight to behold: restaurants, restaurants everywhere, but not a single table for those lacking COVID-19 vaccinations.

This is the new “underclass” in Premier Doug Ford's Ontario, a province in which apartheid based on medical history as opposed to race is now the new normal.

What would Nelson Mandela say?

And as for those Progressive Conservative elections slogans of 2018, what a mockery those have become in 2021.

Remember, “For the People”?

(We didn’t notice an asterisk making mention of special privileges for vaccinated people and the curbing of rights for unvaccinated people, as is the case today.)

And then there was that other whopper, “Ontario: Open for Business.”

Well, just ask the beleaguered food-service industry folk how they enjoy turning away customers due to vaccination status; just ask how they enjoy being turned into bylaw enforcement officers when it comes to enforcing these mandates.

But the fight goes on. Please, sign our petition and donate today at FightVaccinePassports.com assuming that you are on the side of freedom.