Ontario woman arrested for protesting outside drag queen event involving children at church

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies examined the story of a woman who was recently arrested in Gravenhurst, Ontario for protesting outside of a church that was hosting a drag queen event involving children.

As police confronted the woman, she can be heard on video saying, "I am protesting grown adults who want to dress in lingerie and dance around children. We have a whole country, a whole nation filled with children who do not know whether they are boys or girls because of activities like this and it is up to us adults to stand up and protect these children."

David Menzies commented on the incident stating, "There's plenty of blame to go around when it comes to a church reimagining itself as a strip club. For instance, what sort of a parent would be ok with bringing an elementary school aged child to such a venue in the first place? I mean, where's the Children's Aid Society when you really need them?"

He went on to say, "But the really disturbing thing for me is the Ontario Provincial Police acting as the gestapo for the United Church, arresting someone for what, swearing in public? Protesting on a sidewalk? Those aren't crimes."

