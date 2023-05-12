OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to appear before US Congress over AI

AP Photo/Stephen Brashear

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, is scheduled to appear before Congress next Tuesday as lawmakers intensify their examination of the potential risks and rewards associated with artificial intelligence (AI), as per the Senate Judiciary subcommittee's announcement.

This comes as AI technology continues to surge, causing a flurry of new investments and prompting concerns among US policymakers about the need for regulatory measures and safeguards.

This Congressional hearing will mark Altman's first official questioning by lawmakers since the widespread recognition of OpenAI's AI chatbot, ChatGPT, which took the world by storm in late last year. ChatGPT, a trailblazing generative AI tool, has been the catalyst for a wave of fresh investment in AI technology, the Washington Post reported.

This sudden influx of interest has resulted in US policymakers scrambling to put in place necessary regulations and precautions to prevent potential misuse of AI.

Joining Altman in testifying on Tuesday will be IBM's vice president and chief privacy and trust officer, Christina Montgomery, and Gary Marcus, a former professor at New York University and a vocal critic of what he terms the "hype" surrounding AI.

The need for rules and safeguards to manage the immense potential and pitfalls of artificial intelligence is pressing, according to Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut. As the chair of the Senate panel on privacy and technology, Blumenthal stressed the significance of this hearing in kickstarting the Subcommittee's work to oversee and shed light on the complex workings of AI's advanced algorithms and powerful technology.

In his statement, Blumenthal expressed his anticipation towards working with his colleagues to delve into the task of establishing sensible standards and principles. He views this as a crucial step in navigating the uncharted waters of the rapidly developing world of artificial intelligence. His comments highlight the growing sense of urgency among lawmakers to better understand and regulate the burgeoning field of AI, reflecting the broader societal concerns about the technology's transformative potential.