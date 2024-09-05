Opioid deaths reach pre-pandemic levels for first time in Alberta

Opioid deaths in Alberta have reached pre-pandemic levels, according to provincial data on opioid-related fatalities.

In May, 72 opioid users died in Alberta. In February 2020, only 42 residents died from opioid use, which more than tripled (128) that May. The peak number of deaths (185) happened in April 2023.

Not since February 2020 (11.4 deaths per 100,000 people) has the province seen so few fatal opioid overdoses (18.4) as it did in May.

A reported 531 Albertans lost their lives to opioids between January and May 2024, a 32.6% decrease from last year and lower than the prior two years.

Premier Danielle Smith says the Trudeau Liberals are "completely at odds" with Alberta on issues like climate change and 'safer supply' programs.

“We’ve made no bones about the fact that we don’t believe there is such a thing as ‘safe supply.’ We certainly don’t want to go down the path of British Columbia,” Premier Danielle Smith told reporters on April 17.

The Public Health Agency granted British Columbia a subsection 56(1) exemption last January 31 for three years under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act to decriminalize people who possessed up to 2.5 grams of heroin, crack, cocaine, fentanyl, MDMA and meth.

B.C. Premier David Eby walked back his support for “safe supply” after heralding complaints of public disorder.

From February 1, 2023, to May 7, 2024, overdose deaths totalled 3,313 on the West Coast, reported Blacklock’s Reporter. That surpassed the 2,843 deaths recorded in the 15 months before decriminalization, a 16.5% increase.

Premier Smith criticizes B.C.'s "safe supply" drug program in response to a question from Rebel News' Alex Dhaliwal about legally-obtained narcotics entering Alberta.



Premier Smith iterated support for a recovery-based approach in response to a question from Rebel News in early April.

“Is it about a federal government whose ideology is different from yours?” a reporter asked her at the time. She replied: “We know that the federal government’s approach is completely at odds with ours.”

Addictions Minister Ya’ara Saks earlier claimed criticism of “safe supply” drugs is rooted in “stigma and fear.” She said: “Let's have the conversation so that we can see those who are most vulnerable in our communities, and understand how they got there.”

The Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions told True North it has engaged with communities to assess the impacts of consumption sites.

“This is what led Alberta to be the first jurisdiction in Canada to establish recovery-oriented standards for drug consumption sites, making them much more accountable to government and community. There is ongoing work to ensure that wherever these services are, the community is protected,” said a spokesperson in an emailed statement.

Dan Williams, Minister for Mental Health and Addictions, cautiously expressed optimism in fewer opioid deaths moving forward.

“Our government believes that for anyone suffering from the disease of addiction, recovery is possible. We are turning words into action and giving people an opportunity to pursue recovery,” Williams said. “While other jurisdictions continue with experimental policies, Alberta is focused on expanding access to the treatment and recovery services we know save lives.”

The Government of Alberta has opened three recovery communities, with eight more to come.

A Health Canada response to a parliamentary inquiry unveiled the federal government would spend $27 million funding 22 “safe supply” sites this year across B.C. and Ontario.

Rebel News asked the Ministry if Alberta received federal “safe supply” funding but did not receive a response at publication.

Since April 2016, drug overdoses have killed nearly 14,000 people in B.C. and over 32,000 people nationwide. Health Canada blamed fentanyl for the overwhelming majority (76%) of those deaths.

Eighty eight percent of drug deaths in Alberta were caused by opioids between January and May 2024. That represents a slight decrease (90%) during the same period in 2023.

The Commons last May 29 upheld the “safe supply” policy by a 209 to 113 vote. The Official Opposition sponsored a counter-motion to “redirect all funds from … hard drug programs to addiction treatment and recovery programs” that did not pass.

The Trudeau government has committed more than $1 billion to address overdose fatalities since 2017, according to a December 2023 update detailing federal actions. This included more than $359.2 million allocated in Budget 2023 over five years for the renewed Canadian Drugs and Substances Strategy (CDSS).