Opposing DEI is 'stupidest thing ever': Failed former mainstream journalist

Rachel Gilmore, who worked for Global News during the pandemic, was relieved of her duties, and then very briefly served as CTV's election fact checker before, once again, being let go from the company.

But Gilmore's controversial time spent working for mainstream media outlets clearly resonated with some in government, who have invited her as a speaker during multiple committee hearings.

On Tuesday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to Gilmore's appearance at the status of women committee discussing anti-feminist topics.

“Do they have no other women that they could call to this committee?” wondered Lise, questioning the relevance of Gilmore's invitation.

Gilmore, along with other speakers, were full of “anti-man” rhetoric during the hearing, Sheila said. “I don't even think they're feminist, per se,” she added, suggesting she doesn't believe they “actually care about vulnerable women who are suffering from domestic violence.”

The blame was quickly cast toward white men, Sheila continued, despite statistics telling a different story. Sheila also highlighted a wild claim from Gilmore, who said online physical fitness communities “are a gateway to anti-feminist violence.”

“Is that right?” deadpanned Lise.

“If you're anti-DEI, it's the stupidest thing ever,” was another from Gilmore shared by Sheila. “Her entire appearance was DEI, like she's there simply because she's there because of DEI at the DEI committee.”

Diversity, equity and inclusion policies are closely aligned with socialism, chimed in Lise. “Everywhere socialism has been applied, it's failed. Everywhere that DEI has been applied, it's failed.”