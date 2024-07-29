Orbán decries 'ideological rift' between east and west Europe over immigration
The Hungarian prime minister warns of a Western agenda to 'erode nation-states' during his speech in Romania.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, in a recent speech at Tusványos in Romania, highlighted deepening ideological differences between Eastern and Western Europe, with immigration policies at the core of this divide.
Orbán continued, "This is a dominant phenomenon in Western politics today…This means that the elites condemn the people for drifting to the right. The feelings and ideas of the people are labeled xenophobia, homophobia and nationalism. The people, meanwhile, in response, accuse the elite of not caring about what is important to them, but of sinking into some kind of mindless globalism."
