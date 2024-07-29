Orbán decries 'ideological rift' between east and west Europe over immigration

According to Orbán, EU policy documents reveal an intention to transcend national sovereignty. "The clear aim is to transcend the nation," he said, adding, "But the point is that the powers, the sovereignty, should be transferred from the nation-states to Brussels."

He portrayed Western Europe as already existing in a "post-national state," explaining, "They are already in a post-national state in the Western half of Europe. It's not just a politically different situation, but what I'm trying to talk about here is that it's a new mental space."