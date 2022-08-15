'Orwellian,' mainstream media host calls out Biden administration's 'Inflation Reduction Act'

ABC News

BUY: "Let's Go Brandon!" T-Shirt If you also agree that Biden has absolutely no idea what he is doing, check out this great 'Let's Go Brandon' t-shirt! BUY NOW

ABC News host Jonathan Karl called out White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on the Biden administration’s language over the so-called Inflation Reduction Act.

According to economists, the Inflation Reduction Act, which is designed to pump funds into a variety of climate change-related endeavors, will not bring down inflation. Even VP Kamala Harris called it the “largest investment ever made to address the climate crisis.”

https://twitter.com/kylenabecker/status/1556774181081153540

In an interview with Jean-Pierre, Karl asked, “Isn’t it almost Orwellian? How can you call it the Inflation Reduction Act when the nonpartisan experts say it’s not gonna bring inflation down?”

“No. I appreciate the question,” replied Jean-Pierre, noting that raising the taxes on the wealthy will bring down the deficit, which will in effect help to fight inflation.

“It is going to fight inflation, it has been proven and said by economists across the board, on the Republican side and the Democrat side,” she insisted.

ABC'S JONATHAN KARL: "Isn't it almost Orwellian? How can you call it the Inflation Reduction Act when the nonpartisan experts say it's not gonna bring inflation down?"



KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: "I appreciate the question." pic.twitter.com/tmtFTdsgXx — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 14, 2022

Despite concerns about the rising rate of inflation and the fact that the United States is now in the middle of a recession, U.S. President Joe Biden spent much of last week suggesting that there is no inflation at all.

“Today, we received news that our economy had 0 percent inflation in the month of July, 0 percent,” Biden said. “Here’s what that means: while the price of some things go up. went up last month, the price of other things went down by the same amount. The result? Zero inflation last month.”

Jean-Pierre went on the record to state that there was zero inflation for the month of July.

It’s worth noting that the claims of zero inflation are misleading, at best, given that the rate of annual inflation is still up to a record-high 8.5%, the highest it has been in around four decades.