O'Toole failed to choose his own controversy in defence of Canadian icons

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked back at the disastrous campaign run by Erin O'Toole's Conservative Party.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

“About two weeks ago is when Erin O'Toole panicked. The Liberals were coming at him with the old, reliable accusations: you're gonna ban abortion, you're gonna give every child a gun, or whatever insane things they cooked up. “And the answer, of course, is not to play that game. To choose your own controversies on purpose. And O'Toole actually had one or two of those, when he said he would raise Canada's flags again; he would oppose tearing down statues; you know — that's a mild controversy, but it is controversial in these days, to say you'll stand by Canadian icons. “But instead of choosing his controversy, like saying — oh, I'm against the concept of lockdowns, I think we have to move away from a punishment approach, I think we have to respect civil liberties — you don't have to go full Ron DeSantis. Instead of choosing those controversies, he allowed himself to get bogged down, especially on the firearms question.”

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the whole episode, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.