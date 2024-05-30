Ottawa cop accused of misconduct argues COVID-19 vaccines merit 'criminal negligence' investigation

E-transfer (Canada):

Const. Helen Grus described two CBC articles published in 2022 about the Ottawa Police Service’s internal investigation of her conduct as “defamatory” that “[put] out misinformation to the public” while testifying in her own disciplinary tribunal on Wednesday in Ottawa.

In 2021, Grus inquired about possible links between an increase in infant deaths brought to the OPS’s attention in the year following the rollout of the “COVID-19 vaccines” across Canada in December 2020.

Grus’s inquiry was done in her capacity as a detective working in the OPS’s sexual assault and child abuse unit. The OPS alleges she was insubordinate in pursuing her inquiry, and that her conduct would bring the OPS into disrepute.

The CBC articles were built upon anonymous leaks of information pertaining to the OPS’s internal and confidential professional standards investigation of Grus’s inquiry.

Bath-Sheba van den Berg, Grus’s attorney, explained the CBC’s articles were used by the OPS as grounds for its own accusation of her commission of discreditable conduct.

Grus testified only a small number of OPS officers would have had knowledge of the PSU’s investigation of her queries. She was not permitted to share names of OPS officers who had this knowledge after having her testimony restricted by hearing officer Chris Renwick, a retired police officer with decades if experience with the OPS.

Grus also said the CBC emailed her with some questions and a request for comment prior to its publication of the earlier article in 2022, but that she had been contacted on a work email which she was denied access to due to her being suspended from duty at the time.

The OPS has not identified the person or persons who leaked confidential information to the CBC.

Van den Berg praised “independent media” during her preliminary remarks on Wednesday, stating such new media outlets are necessary to ensure that justice is done and to provide peace of mind to the public regarding proper adjudication of such affairs.

Such media’s attendance and reporting on Grus’s tribunal is “paramount to democracy, and also to ensure that justice is not only done, but seen to be done,” she determined.

Van den Berg went on to critique the OPS’s ostensible security measures at the police station hosting the hearing for her client's tribunal. The OPS applied unique measures at the station in response to an expected increase in public attendance during this week’s proceedings given the expectation of the tribunal's conclusion on Friday.

The OPS placed caution tape near the station's front door to restrict congregation of persons near the entrance. The front door, which is normally unlocked and open to the public during operational hours, was locked. Anyone wishing to enter the building needed the door to be opened from the inside by a police officer.

The OPS also deployed nearly 10 officers to the station for extra security. Fewer than two dozen members of the public, mostly supporters of Grus, attended the hearing’s proceedings on a daily basis between Monday and Wednesday.

Van den Berg described the locking of the main entrance doors as “excessive,” and asked Renwick to consult with the OPS to return the doors to their standard status to allow for greater public and media access.

Such security measures are “contrary to the principles of open court which apply to this proceeding,” van den Berg maintained.

Prosecutor Vanessa Stewart argued the OPS, her client, should retain full discretion to apply security measures it deems appropriate. The doors were subsequently unlocked, as per van den Berg’s request.

One observer told Rebel News the OPS’s security measures in response to Grus’s tribunal were “pure theatre” and “performative”.

Grus testified that a "doubling, tripling of baby deaths" brought to the OPS's attention after release of "COVID-19 vaccines" was an impetus for her inquiry. She added that the deaths' circumstances — conscious infants dying in their mothers' arms — were something she had never seen before.

"To this day, they're still promoting everything as 'safe and effective'," Grus added. "I believe there should be a criminal investigation into criminal negligence,” she stated, adding, “I'm not making conclusions, but there are questions that have not been asked.”

Grus emphasized, “I suspect that it's criminal negligence," referring to the governmental and commercial coordination towards manufacturing and mandating "COVID-19 vaccines".

"I believe a criminal investigation should continue," she added.