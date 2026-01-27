Ottawa denies allowing cloned meat into Canada after MP demands answers on labelling

Health Canada says there has been no policy change allowing cloned meat into the Canadian food supply, following questions about why consumers would no longer be able to tell if their beef or pork came from cloned animals.

In response to a written question from Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu, the Department of Health denied reports that it had removed cloned meat from the “novel foods” category or dropped labelling requirements for products derived from cloned animals.

Despite new denials, in November, Health Canada announced it decided to remove cloned meat from their ‘novel foods’ category.

Gladu had asked for details on the studies Health Canada relied on in making such decisions, the risks it assessed, and how the department would respond to consumers who want to know if their meat came from cloned animals. She also asked when the minister of health approved the changes.

Health Canada replied that no such policy change occurred and that no food products derived from cloned animals are currently authorized for sale anywhere in Canada.

The department acknowledged it conducted public consultations in 2024 on foods derived from animals created through somatic cell nuclear transfer — a cloning technique — but said that based on public feedback it has indefinitely paused any related policy changes.

The response sidesteps Gladu’s request for scientific details, risk assessments, or approval dates, instead asserting that the cloned meat file has been shelved.