Ottawa gauges domestic digital ID scheme behind Canadians’ backs

A senior departmental analyst flagged the issue internally, according to the documents, noting that Canadian Digital Services appeared to assume passports would become domestic identity documents.

“This warrants a policy discussion,” the analyst wrote — yet none occurred.

Instead, managers quietly inserted a “new question” about national ID into the 2024 Passport Client Experience Survey. This annual questionnaire has been used for a decade to gauge service quality, though it was never intended as a testing ground for a national identification regime.

Access records don’t identify who ordered the new question, while MPs and senators weren’t informed of the research. The Privacy Commissioner wasn’t consulted, and then-Immigration Minister Marc Miller’s office declined to comment when first questioned by Blacklock’s, which triggered their access request.

The new survey question asked Canadians how “comfortable” they would be sharing a “secure digital version of the passport” inside Canada as ID. It’s framed by the government as harmless, but the implications are sweeping.

Survey results revealed that only 20% of Canadians regularly use their passport as ID, and nearly half don’t use it for anything other than international travel. Yet when asked about digitizing passports for domestic identification, 64% showed interest, while roughly a fifth opposed it outright.

This quiet attempt to gauge public tolerance for digital ID flies in the face of repeated legislative warnings, with parliament discarding national ID proposals for decades.

In 2003, the Commons immigration committee cautioned that such a program would cost up to $5 billion and risk policing overreach; specifically, the ability to stop people in the street and demand papers.

Canada’s former Privacy Commissioner Robert Marleau stated in his 2003 report that “such a card would do little to address real problems, would present enormous financial and practical challenges to implement, and would do grave damage to privacy.”

Concerns around an identification system included the stripping of anonymity, exposing more personal data than necessary, and allowing governments to link individual activities into detailed profiles.

Two decades later, those same concerns remain, yet instead of open debate, federal officials appear to be testing the waters for a digital passport-based ID system behind closed doors.

There’s no parliamentary oversight, no public discussion, just bureaucrats quietly assessing whether Canadians might accept an identification regime.