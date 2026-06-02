Ottawa got reports of deaths following COVID vaccines while spending $46 million promoting them

The federal government was receiving reports of deaths and serious adverse events following COVID-19 vaccination at the same time it was spending more than $46 million on advertising campaigns, influencer marketing and public messaging designed to increase vaccine uptake across Canada.

The disclosures come from two recently released Order Paper responses obtained through questions submitted by Conservative MP Cathay Wagantall. Together, the responses provide new details about the government's vaccine promotion efforts and the timeline of adverse event reports received by federal health authorities.

According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, officials first received a report involving a deceased Pfizer vaccine recipient in January 2021. Reports involving Moderna and AstraZeneca recipients followed in March and April 2021, respectively. The agency also received reports of spontaneous abortion, stroke, myocarditis, pericarditis and heart attacks in the early months of the vaccine rollout.

Federal officials stressed that no causal relationship between the vaccines and those reported deaths or medical events had been established in the cases cited.

At the same time, Ottawa was spending heavily to encourage vaccination.

Government records show at least $46.7 million was spent on COVID-19 vaccine advertising and promotional campaigns between 2021 and 2023. The spending included an $11.3 million "Ripple Effect" campaign, a $5.3 million "Ask the Experts" campaign, a $4.9 million "Educate and Build Trust" campaign, a $7-million campaign aimed at children, and a taxpayer-funded social media influencer campaign costing more than $132,000.

The federal government said the purpose of these campaigns was to provide Canadians with science-based information about vaccine safety, effectiveness, side effects and eligibility while promoting awareness of vaccine availability.

However, when asked how much money was spent specifically investigating vaccine risks and adverse effects, Health Canada said the information is not tracked in a centralized database and could not provide a comprehensive figure.

The Public Health Agency of Canada said it identified safety signals during the vaccine rollout, including myocarditis, pericarditis and thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome. According to the government, those findings contributed to changes in vaccine recommendations in some provinces and updates to vaccine product monographs.

The responses reveal that while Ottawa was reassuring Canadians about vaccine safety and spending millions to increase public confidence in vaccination, federal officials were simultaneously monitoring reports of deaths and serious adverse events associated with the vaccines.

Whether those reports were ultimately determined to be caused by vaccination or not, they formed part of the safety data being collected and analyzed as Canada's largest mass vaccination campaign unfolded.