Ottawa police fail to protect journalist from assault by pro-Hamas mob

Chris Dacey, the man behind the popular social media account Dacey Media, is an independent journalist who covers the many happenings on the streets of Ottawa.

The nation's capital is a hotbed for protests, and Dacey has covered numerous rallies supportive of Hamas in the aftermath of the terror group's October 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

While covering a recent demonstration, the independent journalist was attacked by a member of the pro-Hamas crowd — right in front of police, who did nothing. Dacey joined hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle on Tuesday's Rebel Roundup livestream to discuss the incident.

The man “walked about 30 feet straight for me and bumped into me,” he said, “and he came down with a big overhand smack over top of my head and right onto my phone.”

Dacey said the attack that sent his phone “flying” happened “directly in front two police liaison and close to a dozen other police officers” who “did absolutely nothing.”

This isn't the first time he's seen the Ottawa police fail to act he told the Rebel Roundup hosts. Dacey recalled a previous incident where he was attacked by four Antifa-style individuals while covering a left-wing protest in Confederation Park.

“You've been assaulted, and that is against the law,” Lise said. “They should be having that guy in handcuffs, and maybe if they taught that guy a lesson in the moment, maybe those 300 other people wouldn't be so belligerent.”

“People need to know what's happening,” Dacey explained, suggesting Canadians need to see an unfiltered perspective.

“We have politicians going on in the House of Commons and the media or whatever, but they're completely ignoring what's going on in the streets of Ottawa,” he said.