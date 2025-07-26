"These Were TERRORISTS": Ottawa Residents React to the 2022 Freedom Convoy

Rebel News polled Ottawa locals on their views regarding the Freedom Convoy and the Crown's severe sentencing requests.

Alexandra Lavoie
  |   July 26, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   4 Comments

On July 23, Convoy organizers Lich and Barber returned to court for sentencing submissions.

While Rebel News founder Ezra Levant live-tweeted from inside the courtroom, Guillaume Roy and Alexa Lavoie were outside, asking: What do Ottawa residents really think about the convoy—and the Crown’s push for harsh punishment?

The responses were shocking, emotional, and deeply divided.

One man didn’t hold back: “These were terrorists causing grief to all of the residents of Ottawa… I really do hope that they get what they deserve in court.” Another echoed the sentiment: “They should all be in jail. This was a pre-meditated deliberate attempt to break the law.”

Some shared personal stories of fear—ironically echoing the same narrative pushed by the mainstream media:

“I had a lot of threats from people yelling at me for wearing a mask… ringing bells, yelling ‘Freedom! Freedom!’”

Others, however, criticized the prosecution: “Maybe 30 days or something like that, but seven, eight years? No, that’s ridiculous.”

A former court stenographer warned: “They’re being made examples to make sure nobody ever protests this government again.”

While some repeated mainstream narratives— “They were white supremacists … racists”—others who experienced the convoy firsthand had a different view: “It was lifesaving… It was a love fest.”

Perhaps the most interesting takeaway came from one resident: “This is entirely political… to scare people from standing up and protesting against the government.”

Is this justice—or a warning from the state?

  • Anthony Salotti
    commented 2025-07-27 07:01:58 -0400 Flag
    Ottawa ,I see your still wearing those rose coloured glasses .
  • S M
    commented 2025-07-26 22:23:19 -0400
    “These Were TERRORISTS”: Ottawa Residents React to the 2022 Freedom Convoy"

    IDIOTS, yah terrorists that wanted to stop the lies behind covid and the mandates that were brought on by lies and foreign control, go get another 10 boosters Ottawa you bloody morons; it never ceases to amaze me how dumb and ignorant the human race really is. If these idiots actually had the ability to read and had some basic research skills they would quickly realize they are being played for the fools they are.
  • Bernhard Jatzeck
    commented 2025-07-26 21:03:52 -0400
    Yup, worse than even the FLQ of more than 50 years ago. Back then, they simply blew up mailboxes and kidnapped a British diplomat. But the truckers, well, they HONKED the horns on their vehicles! They kept those civil servants awake and prevented them from going to get their designer coffees any time they felt like! Worse yet, many of them were “deplorables”, from flyover country, who held “unacceptable views”.

    This is clear evidence that Ottawa does not live on this planet and yet another reason why Alberta must become independent.
  • Bernhard Jatzeck
    commented 2025-07-26 21:00:11 -0400
    Yup, worse than even the FLQ of more than 50 years ago. Back then, they simply blew up mailboxes and kidnapped a British diplomat. But the truckers, well, they