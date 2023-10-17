Ottawa's 'We Stand with Israel Peace Rally' shows solidarity after brutal attacks

Demonstrators at the We Stand With Israel Peace Rally gathered on Sunday at City Hall in Ottawa, ON, and did a brief walk to Parliament Hill where they continued their demonstration with a slate of speakers.

Most rallygoers told Rebel News their rationale for participating in the demonstration was to condemn mass murder terrorist attacks executed by Hamas in Israel and to support the Jewish state during this time of conflict.

Several participants told Rebel News they support Israel's right and obligation to defend itself and its citizens. Western governments must condemn terrorism, they added.

The event took place hours after the All Out For Gaza protest that took place on the opposite segment of Parliament Hill. On October 7, Hamas operatives attacked communities and an outdoor music festival in southern Israel near Gaza. Over 1,400 persons were murdered and thousands were wounded by Hamas terrorists who breached Israel's security barrier around the Gaza Strip.

Israeli authorities estimate over one hundred persons were abducted from Israel and are now being held hostage in Gaza. Hamas also launched thousands of rockets from Gaza into Israel. Israel has been conducting air strikes against what it says are Hamas targets in Gaza while preparing a ground invasion.

Israeli authorities, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have stated their goal is to destroy the Hamas organization. Gazan authorities say 2,800 Palestinians have been killed and over 10,000 have been wounded. Several demonstrators held signs with photographs and names of persons believed to have been kidnapped by Hamas and taken to Gaza.

Some told Rebel News they have family and friends affected by recent events, including persons being called up for reserve military duty. Hundreds of people – a significant portion of whom are Jewish – attended to support the rally.