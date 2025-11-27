Ottawa 'steals' $50+ BILLION per year from Alberta: Jeffrey Rath

Alberta is losing tens of billions of dollars a year in equalization payments to the federal government, recently asserted the Alberta Prosperity Project's Jeffrey Rath on social media.

Rath questioned what benefit Alberta is seeing from the more than $70 billion it sends to Ottawa, only to receive less than $20 billion back in federal services. Claims of “national defence” spending were bogus, given Canada's heavy reliance on U.S. military might for protection, Rath stated.

Rath, co-founder of the independence activist group Alberta Prosperity Project, joined hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle on Wednesday's edition of the Buffalo Roundtable livestream, where he expanded on his social media remarks.

A “free and independent Alberta” is a “national interest” matter to the U.S., Rath said, having taken trips south of the border to speak to government officials about the idea.

“They agree with us,” he said. “A free and independent Alberta doubling its oil protection is going to do nothing but helped the United States and Alberta, and they want to see Alberta and Alberta resources taken out from underneath the control of Communist China and Communist-China dominated Ottawa.”

The new deal signed between Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney — something Rath labelled a “memorandum of underachievement” — got no further concessions from Ottawa.

“She's gotten nothing more than she had six months ago, which is a vague promise that some point in the future Carney will green light a pipeline, provided B.C. and B.C. Indigenous nations that [Premier David] Eby's already riled up don't exercise some sort of veto.”

Premier Smith had “nothing to show” for the deal, Rath said.

“As far as we're concerned, the only path forward is for the government of Alberta to immediately go down to Washington, the way we've been doing, and start talking to Washington about building pipelines south across the U.S. border.”

Rebel News Chief Editor Sheila Gunn Reid asked Premier Smith about the possibility of a B.C. veto over any future projects on Thursday.

“There's no mention of veto” in the memorandum of understanding signed with Ottawa, Smith said. “There obviously has to be trilateral discussions with British Columbia to find areas of common ground and I think we will,” the premier told Rebel News.

“There's also clearly going to have to be a formal consultation process with Indigenous bands, and we're prepared to do all of that,” stated Smith.

