Ottawa warned staff not to say 'free' health care for foreigners

Internal government emails obtained through Access to Information reveal the Department of Immigration told staff to steer clear of describing Canada’s health care as “free” for newcomers.

.@CitImmCanada in internal emails cautions against mention of "free" health care for immigrants. Cost of medicare for refugee claimants & illegal border crossers this year is $598M: 'Remove that word.' https://t.co/uLbC9BwXnV #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/Cfkcpvnv5L — Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) November 10, 2025

“The word ‘free’ should be avoided,” reads one staff email. Management warned of “sensitivities around promoting that newcomer services are ‘free,’” as reported by Blacklock’s.

Instead, a sanitized version of the message was approved and sent on October 13. “Thinking about moving to Canada? Did you know Canada has public health care? Learn how it works, who can get it and what services are covered,” the Department of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) posted on social media.

Thinking about moving to Canada? Did you know Canada has public health care? Learn how it works, who can get it and what services are covered. Get the details and helpful tips: https://t.co/wpgDFCC4UH pic.twitter.com/PXEXO2m87G — IRCC (@CitImmCanada) October 13, 2025

“Canada is a welcoming, inclusive country with lots of opportunities,” begins a commercial developed by IRCC.

“When you arrive in Canada, contact a local settlement organization,” it recommends. “They can provide information and services to support you and your family as you get settled. One of the first things they'll help you do is apply for a health card. It may take up to 3 months for your health coverage to start.”

“If you came to Canada as a refugee, refugee claimant, or protected person, you may be covered by the Interim Federal Health Program,” it furthers. “This program provides temporary coverage of some health services and prescription drugs.”

As it turns out, taxpayers will shell out $621.2 million this year for that Interim Federal Health Program.

Immigration critic Michell Rempel-Garner responded to the IRCC's post with a mainstream media article noting that millions of Canadians are stuck in a stagnating healthcare system, enduring endless waits for services.

While all legal immigrants to Canada must pass medical exams, for years those flagged as requiring ‘excessive demand’ were barred. Approximately a thousand people annually were refused entry due to potential financial burdens requiring more than roughly $7,000 a year.

However, the Liberals changed this rule in 2021 and massively increased the financial allowance for those with health concerns. Under the new rules, those with chronic conditions — like HIV or heart disease — are permitted so long as their care stays under $106,000 over five years, a threefold increase.

The department justified the change by reframing these expenses as “investments” that promote inclusion, while still conceding that provinces ultimately shoulder the costs.