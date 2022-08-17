Ousted congresswoman Liz Cheney compares herself to Abraham Lincoln

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Unhappy with her defeat in the Republican primary election in Wyoming, Liz Cheney has gone completely off the rails and compared herself to Abraham Lincoln in her concession speech.

Rep. Liz Cheney was expelled from her congressional seat after being handily defeated by her opponent, Harriet Hageman, in the GOP primary on Tuesday.

Hours after her blowout loss to the Trump-backed Harriet Hageman, who defeated her by a 2-to-1 margin of 66.3% to 28.9%, Cheney vowed that her defeat was only the beginning of her commitment to “the real work.”

“Tonight, Harriet Hageman has received the most votes in this primary, she won,” Cheney said. “I called her to concede the race, this primary election is over. But now, the real work begins.”

Cheney, an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump, has been on the warpath against other members of the Republican party, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and populist members of Congress like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert.

During her concession speech, Cheney compared her defeat to that of Lincoln’s defeat in both the Senate and House elections, before he ascended to the Oval Office in a later race.

“The great and original champion of our party, Abraham Lincoln, was defeated in elections for the Senate and the House before he won the most important election of all,” Cheney said. “Lincoln ultimately prevailed, he saved our Union, and he defined our obligation as Americans for all of history.”

Minutes later, Cheney compared herself to General Ulysses S. Grant, who led the Union Forces against the Confederate Army during the Civil War.

“In May of 1864, after years of war and a string of reluctant Union generals, Ulysses S. Grant met General Lee’s forces at the Battle of the Wilderness,” she said. “In two days of heavy fighting, the Union suffered over 17,000 casualties.”

“At the end of that battle, General Grant faced a choice. Most assumed he would do what previous Union generals had done and retreat. On the evening of May 7, Grant began to move. As the fires of the battle still smoldered, Grant rode to the head of the column. He rode to the intersection of Brock Road and Orange Plank Road, and there as the men of his army watched and waited, instead of turning North back towards Washington, and safety, Grant turned his horse south toward Richmond, and the heart of Lee’s army. Refusing to retreat, he pressed on to victory. Lincoln and Grant and all who fought in our nation’s tragic Civil War, including my own great, great grandfathers, saved our Union.”

BREAKING: Liz Cheney compares herself to Abraham Lincoln pic.twitter.com/nwiLOzf9Aq — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 17, 2022

Cheney has alienated much of her conservative base by taking aim at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, whom she likened to Trump.

Speaking in an interview with the New York Times, Cheney said that she preferred to team up with her Democrat colleagues in Congress, more so than any of the Republicans on her side of the political aisle.

“I would much rather serve with Mikie Sherrill and Chrissy Houlahan and Elissa Slotkin than Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert, even though on substance certainly I have big disagreements with the Democratic women I just mentioned,” Cheney told the paper. “But they love this country, they do their homework and they are people that are trying to do the right thing for the country.”