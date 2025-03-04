Ousted Liberal leadership candidate Ruby Dhalla speaks out against Liberal machine

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

SPONSOR | With the woke banks on one side and cookie-cutter, multi-national wealth managers on the other, it can seem like the conservative Canadian is out of options. Call Rocklinc Investment Partners, Canada’s premier conservative money manager: www.RockLinc.com

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, disqualified Liberal leadership candidate Ruby Dhalla shared her thoughts on the the party's controversial decision to remove her from the race.

Dhalla was kicked out of the race in February after a Liberal Party of Canada committee voted unanimously to disqualify her over 'extremely serious' allegations of campaign violations.

The alleged violations revolve around election finance matters, the Canada Elections Act, and a potential foreign interference issue.

Appeal Denied.



My leadership campaign was to put the power back into the hands of the grassroots, and bring the party back to the center with progressive policies that would deliver results.



I was disqualified.



My appeal to the establishment was to fight for the millions of… pic.twitter.com/Jz1yqeQbOd — Ruby Dhalla (@DhallaRuby) February 25, 2025

Dhalla adamantly denied the claims, pointing to her role as an outsider for the attempts to prevent her from being allowed to run in the Liberal leadership race.

"It became a moment of sort of truth, showing that when you do question the establishment, or if you ever speak out and bruise anyone's egos, or you challenge the status quo, that there are people that are going to attack the democracy," she said.

Dhalla appealed her disqualification but it was ultimately denied. The Liberal Party of Canada is scheduled to select its new leader to replace Prime Minister Trudeau on March 9, 2025.