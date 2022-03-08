Out-of-touch liberal elites cheer on high gas prices as ‘patriotic’ sacrifice

AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File

The surging price of oil and gas in the United States and Europe is hitting middle-class families the hardest, and the elites in charge don’t seem to be the least bit perturbed by the economic impact of sanctions on Russian energy imports.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg exposed this out-of-touch mentality in his proclamation on Monday when he suggested that Americans suffering from surging costs could opt to ditch their cars and opt to drive electric vehicles to save money.

Speaking at a press conference with Vice President Kamala Harris, Buttigieg lauded the development of the nationwide electrical vehicle charging network that the Biden administration is backing, stating that Americans “rural to urban to suburban communities can all benefit from the gas savings of driving an EV.”

Buttigieg was lambasted on social media for his callous remarks, with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz slamming him as a “liberal elite.”

“In our economy transportation is the single biggest contributor to climate change and is responsible for over 55% of nitrogen oxides, dangerous gases that can contribute to asthma and other respiratory diseases,” said Buttigieg. “So it also means transportation has to be a big part of the solution to the climate crisis and to air pollution.”

“One of our best tools for doing that is public transit,” continued Buttigieg, ignoring the realities of America’s under-developed public transport systems. “Transit gets riders where they need to be, efficiently and affordably with far less pollution than driving and it’s even good for drivers of cars because it means less congestion on our roads. And transit is even better when it’s clean transit; modern electric buses that don’t pollute at all.”

“We often talk about the costs of failure on climate, and for good reason but we should also celebrate what Americans stand to gain through our transformation to a cleaner transportation system,” the bureaucrat continued. “For example, we’re talking about a lot of good jobs with a choice to join a union. Building, maintaining and operating the electric transit buses of the future. And for the first time in this program we have dedicated funding for training to make sure that the skilled operators and the mechanics working on diesel buses today are ready to be the electric transit workers of tomorrow.”

“And these electric buses must be built in America. Something that will create a lot of good-paying manufacturing jobs across the country,” he insisted.

Ignoring the fact that electric vehicles can cost upwards of $40,000, Buttigieg stated that the switch to electric vehicles can bring significant cost savings for regular Americans.

Buttigieg’s out-of-touch remarks come as numerous Hollywood personalities and talking heads lecture Americans on how paying higher fees is a noble sacrifice to put a dent in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ambitions.

“Americans: We can endure higher prices for food and gas if it means putting the screws to Putin. Consider it a patriotic donation in the fight for freedom over tyranny,” said Star Trek actor George Takei, whose net worth is estimated at $14 million.

Late night show host Stephen Colbert, whose net worth is valued at $75 million, suggested that “a clean conscience is worth a buck or two.”

“Russia has been hit with a series of crippling sanctions,” said Colbert to the laughter of his audience who find the thought of abusing everyday Russians amusing. “And it looks like there’s more to come because the U.S. and its European allies are now discussing banning imports of Russian oil. Take that, Putin. We’re not gonna buy our gas from a war criminal. We’re gonna buy it from the good guys: Saudi Arabia.”

“But, it’s gonna cost. Since the invasion, oil prices have skyrocketed. Today, the average gas price in America hit an all-time record high of over $4 per gallon,” he said.

“OK, that stings. But a clean conscience is worth a buck or two,” continued Colbert, to cheers and applause. “I’m willing to pay. It’s important. It’s important. I’m willing to pay $4 a gallon. I’m willing to pay $15 a gallon because I drive a Tesla.”