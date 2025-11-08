Outrage erupts after Nova Scotia judges restrict poppy wearing in court — Rebel Roundtable reacts

Two Nova Scotia judges have faced backlash after asking court staff not to wear poppies during court proceedings, leading even Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston to respond in outrage.

“This order was issued under the guise that the poppy is somehow a ‘political statement.’ This is disgusting,” Premier Houston wrote on X. “The poppy is not a political statement. It is a symbol of remembrance and respect for the fallen and those who served and continue to serve our country.”

On Friday’s Rebel Roundtable livestream, David Menzies and Alexa Lavoie were joined by independent journalist Natasha Graham and political commentator Viva Frei to discuss the poppy prohibition.

“These are idiot, activist judges who love wielding their power for political purposes,” said Frei, “and they think they have the political permission slip to go this far.”

“We have veterans being offered MAID… instead of help. Is it any shock that there’s a judge who doesn’t want a symbol of Canadian excellence, of Canadian patriotism, in the courtroom? It doesn’t surprise me at all,” said Graham.