🔴Ostriches killed by CFIA, Poppy banned in court, Liberals continue mass migration | Rebel Roundtable

David Menzies and Alexa Lavoie are joined LIVE by independent journalist Natasha Graham and political commentator Viva Frei for a special Rebel Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Panel guests this week: Natasha Graham (independent journalist) | Viva Frei (political commentator)

Today, we mourn the loss of the flock at Universal Ostrich Farms, where the Canadian Food Inspection Agency slaughtered the birds overnight following the Supreme Court's declining to hear the farmers' case.

Plus, Premier Tim Houston slammed a judge's order for prohibiting some court workers from being able to wear poppies while on duty, a move the Nova Scotia premier called "disgusting."

And finally, despite pledging to decrease immigration levels, the Carney Liberals appear set to keep the numbers climbing with targets laid out in Budget 2025.

Join the Conversation

Hosts David & Alexa will read selected Rumble Rants and YouTube Super Chats on-air. Paid comments highlight your message and directly support our independent journalism.

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.

Get alerts for our next live news show

Don’t miss the next Rebel Roundtable! Tune in on Fridays at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT. Sign up below for instant reminders for all our daily news livestreams.

Signup for our daily Livestream reminder! Get our daily livestream alert by email, reminding you to tune in and letting you know what's going to be happening on the day's Livestream! Signup Now Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile phone Send me email updates I Consent to Receive informational messages & Alerts from Rebel News Network Ltd.. Message frequency varies. Message & data rates may apply. You can reply STOP to unsubscribe at any time. Don't publish this on the website

Watch previous shows