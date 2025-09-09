Outrage grows after 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee savagely murdered on train in North Carolina

Footage of the unprovoked attack perpetrated by a repeat violent offender has sparked calls for stiffer sentences and bail reform.

Livestream Clips
  |   September 09, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

On Monday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini discussed the disturbing murder of a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee on a train in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Iryna Zarutska was killed on her way home from working at a Pizzeria on Aug. 22 after boarding a train and taking a seat in front of the suspect, identified as Decarlos Brown.

While Zarutska was minding her own business, footage shows Brown pullling out a knife before ultimately stabbing the young woman to death. Brown reportedly has a lengthy history of arrests dating back over a decade, and was previously arrested for robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Footage of the attack was released on September 5, with the disturbing incident shining a spotlight on public safety concerns in cities across America.

President Trump even commented on the matter in a post to Truth Social. “I have seen the horrific video of a beautiful, young Ukrainian refugee, who came to America to escape the vicious War in Ukraine, and was innocently riding the Metro in Charlotte, North Carolina, where she was brutally ambushed by a mentally deranged lunatic,” he wrote.

“The perpetrator was a well known career criminal, who had been previously arrested and released on CASHLESS BAIL in January, a total of 14 TIMES. What the hell was he doing riding the train, and walking the streets? Criminals like this need to be LOCKED UP," the president continued.

Zarutska's death has sparked calls from several prominent Republicans — including Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy — to enact stiffer sentences for repeat violent offenders along with tougher bail laws.

PETITION: Fix Our Cities!

19,725 signatures
Goal: 30,000 signatures
meta-img

Canada's urban centres are spiraling into decay and chaos, with rampant crime, open drug use, and rising poverty turning once-desirable cities into places of fear. From violent knife attacks on Toronto’s public transit to open-air drug markets in Vancouver, these cities are becoming unrecognizable and unsafe, especially for families. Homeless encampments now dominate public parks and playgrounds, where drug paraphernalia litters spaces meant for children. And it’s not just Toronto and Vancouver — cities across the country are suffering as law and order give way to failed progressive policies. Sign our petition and follow our reporters as we investigate the true causes behind this urban decay and reveal what the mainstream media won’t.

Will you sign?

Livestream Clips

Catch the most impactful clips from our daily news livestream, Rebel Roundup, featuring breaking stories, bold opinions, and exclusive insights from our top reporters. Stay informed and never miss a moment—watch now!

https://www.rebelnews.com/live

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Crude Sausage
    commented 2025-09-09 13:27:53 -0400 Flag
    Steven Crowder actually had the best solution to this problem: make the judges who allow human garbage to go free responsible for the inevitable crimes they commit.