Outrage grows after 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee savagely murdered on train in North Carolina

On Monday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini discussed the disturbing murder of a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee on a train in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Iryna Zarutska was killed on her way home from working at a Pizzeria on Aug. 22 after boarding a train and taking a seat in front of the suspect, identified as Decarlos Brown.

While Zarutska was minding her own business, footage shows Brown pullling out a knife before ultimately stabbing the young woman to death. Brown reportedly has a lengthy history of arrests dating back over a decade, and was previously arrested for robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Footage of the attack was released on September 5, with the disturbing incident shining a spotlight on public safety concerns in cities across America.

President Trump even commented on the matter in a post to Truth Social. “I have seen the horrific video of a beautiful, young Ukrainian refugee, who came to America to escape the vicious War in Ukraine, and was innocently riding the Metro in Charlotte, North Carolina, where she was brutally ambushed by a mentally deranged lunatic,” he wrote.

“The perpetrator was a well known career criminal, who had been previously arrested and released on CASHLESS BAIL in January, a total of 14 TIMES. What the hell was he doing riding the train, and walking the streets? Criminals like this need to be LOCKED UP," the president continued.

Zarutska's death has sparked calls from several prominent Republicans — including Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy — to enact stiffer sentences for repeat violent offenders along with tougher bail laws.