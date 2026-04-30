Outrage grows after deportation stalled for driver behind Humboldt Broncos crash

On Wednesday's live stream, Lise Merle, Drea Humphrey, and Tamara Lich reacted to the deportation being stalled for the truck driver who caused the 2018 Humboldt Broncos bus crash that resulted in 16 people being killed.

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was scheduled to be deported to India on Monday, April 27, 2026, however just days before on Friday, April 24, his lawyers asked the Federal Court for a last-minute stay. The judge granted a temporary deferral so the court can first review Sidhu’s ongoing legal challenge.

Sidhu is arguing that his deportation should be delayed until his humanitarian and compassionate (H&C) application to stay in Canada permanently is fully decided.

The deferral is not permanent — it’s only until the Federal Court makes a decision on whether the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) acted reasonably in refusing to pause his removal. That process could take several more months.

Lise spoke out against the decision to stall Sidhu's deportation. "He was found to have committed 70 safety violations in the immediate couple of days before this incident," she said.

"And it was just such a terrible accident. He was driving a semi full of peat moss, heavy peat moss, he was distracted by a flapping tarp on his load and crossed an intersection where the Humboldt Broncos team bus was driving and 13 members of that team were killed," she said.

The Federal Court’s last-minute decision to stall Sidhu’s deportation has sparked widespread outrage, with many questioning why the driver who caused one of Canada’s deadliest transportation disasters continues to receive extended legal protections more than eight years after the tragedy.