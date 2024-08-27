The outrageous in 2018 is part of the 'new normal' in 2024

E-transfer (Canada):

The following is a story some six years in the making. Well, sort of. You see, the original video was killed back in 2018 because it was deemed too outrageous, too Mad Magazine.

Alas, with the passage of time, it turns out the story was prescient. Here’s the backstory: in 2018, super-producer Efron Monsanto and David Menzies ventured out to the Canadian Pet Expo taking place at the International Centre in Mississauga, Ont.

The Pet Expo was hosting a cat show in which various kitties were vying for a championship trophy. To be clear, we had no intention of putting an actual feline on display such as a Persian cat or an American Shorthair.

Rather, we purchased a berth at the cat show to… well, showcase Menzies as a “trans cat.” You see, back in 2018, transanity was in its infancy. Drag queen storytime was just emerging at the local public library.

WATCH: @DreaHumphrey and @MattBrevner's covered a drag queen storytime event at a public library in Coquitlam, British Columbia. This is the first part of the events that unfolded.



FULL REPORT: https://t.co/0oDYQCmary pic.twitter.com/fdfvklEG9w — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) January 19, 2023

And biological men, under the caveat of so-called human rights, were only beginning to invade female safe spaces such as change rooms and women’s sport’s teams and women’s prisons – all with the approval of our Prime Minister.

In response to David Menzies question about the war on women's spaces, Poilievre says, "Female sports, female change rooms, female bathrooms should be for females, not for biological males.”https://t.co/HflB5l0kmi pic.twitter.com/ocggmQvpGG — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) February 21, 2024

You know, diversity is our strength even when it isn’t. Anyway, the goal of our cat show safari was to gauge the acceptance level not for transgender folk, but rather, for trans-species folk.

The crux of the matter: after a few minutes of calm, all hell broke loose. Maybe the organizers thought we were PETA activists. Maybe they thought we were mentally ill.

But we were eventually frogmarched out of the venue by security. Alas and alack, there was clearly zero tolerance for trans species thingys. But as mentioned, the piece was axed. It was explained that Rebel News is not Monty Python’s Flying Circus. And this report was just deemed to be way too outrageous.

So, you ask, what happened in the meantime and why is this video finally airing? Well, reality has caught up to parody it would seem.

Case in point: check out our report on Cody D’Entremont, a.k.a. “Desiree Anderson.” This kook is a biological man… who decided to “identify” as a female in order to get into a women’s shelter in Windsor, Ont. He would later identify as a… cat. He was charged by Windsor Police with sexual assault in April 2023.

'Trans Cat of Windsor' acquitted of sexual assault



Regular viewers are no doubt aware of our reports regarding Cody D’Entremont of Windsor, ON. In April 2023, police charged him with sexual assault against a real female resident of a women's shelter. https://t.co/hkEYUSl8V8 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 26, 2024

His trial took place last week; he was acquitted. But here’s the deal: during the two-day trial, Mr. D’Entremont was shockingly never questioned as to why he likes to cosplay as a woman and a cat. Not once.

It was as if this is completely normal. Transwoman, transcat… whatever. So again, the only sin committed when we recorded our original report some six years ago is that we were just so, so very ahead of our time…