Over 10,000 rally in Vancouver against Iran’s Islamic regime

Protesters called for U.S. help to free Iran, while urging Canadians not to stay complacent, warning that a similar type of authoritarian control could eventually take hold here.

Drea Humphrey
  |   February 03, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Well over 10,000 people gathered peacefully in the pouring rain this past Sunday, February 1, in Vancouver to call for the end of Iran’s Islamic regime which has reportedly massacred more than 30,000 of its own citizens following a nationwide uprising that began over a month ago.

The demonstration began with speeches from the steps of the Vancouver Art Gallery, before crowds marched through nearby streets. Many held pre-revolution Iranian flags alongside Canadian flags, while others carried posters calling for the return of the monarchy under Prince Reza Pahlavi. Some signs also urged U.S. President Donald Trump to intervene, appealing for international help to free Iran from what demonstrators described as an “evil regime.”

Rebel News was on the ground to capture the mass protest and speak with demonstrators about their struggle, including why they believe non-Iranian Canadians should support the cause.

Several protesters warned that Canadians themselves could one day face life under a totalitarian system, with some arguing that the early roots of such are already in place in part due to what they believe is the Liberal government’s weak approach to distancing the country from ties to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRCG) and what they see as biased mainstream media.

Many demonstrators also shared deep concerns for loved ones back home, who they say are bravely continuing to stand for freedom despite being devastated by the killings that have already occurred.



Drea Humphrey

B.C. Bureau Chief

Based in British Columbia, Drea Humphrey reports on Western Canada for Rebel News. Drea’s reporting is not afraid to challenge political correctness, or ask the tough questions that mainstream media tends to avoid.

