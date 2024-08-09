Over 700 arrested in UK following protests, police say
Approximately 6,000 riot officers are scheduled for deployment over the weekend as authorities assess whether the peak of the unrest has passed.
Police forces across the United Kingdom have made more than 700 arrests in connection with recent protests, according to officials. The National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) reported that 741 individuals have been apprehended for various alleged offences, with 32 arrests specifically related to online incitement.
The scale of the operation is evident, with arrests made in 36 out of 43 police force areas in England and Wales. Charges have been brought against 302 individuals, with authorities expecting this number to rise.
Law enforcement officials anticipate that investigations will continue for months, utilizing various methods to identify suspects. Chief Constable BJ Harrington, the national lead for public order, noted that facial recognition technology is being employed retrospectively and can identify individuals even if they wear masks, the Guardian reported.
The Crown Prosecution Service has bolstered its resources, with over 100 additional prosecutors ready to make rapid charging decisions. Stephen Parkinson, the director of public prosecutions, stressed the importance of swift action, stating, "We understand the deterrence impact of a swift and robust response from law enforcement."
As investigations progress, police continue to analyze thousands of images, live streams, and videos, including body-worn camera footage, to identify and apprehend those involved in the riots.
