Overturning secret publication bans | Drea Humphrey joins Ezra Levant

On yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, British Columbia-based Rebel Drea Humphrey joined Ezra to discuss the publication ban on a court case involving a father legally fighting against his child's gender transition without his consent.

Speaking about how the Rebel News was the only media outlet to bring the legality of these secret bans to court, Drea told Ezra that:

You might be shocked to hear it, but Justice Tammen [the presiding judge in the case] actually thanked us for bringing this matter to the court. So that's what Rebel News did on behalf of all media — the media that you mentioned, that gets funds from the government, didn't take the stand, but we did.

Drea also talked about how Justice Tammen acknowledged how important this subject was for both the public and the media.

For the full interview with Drea, and for the full episode of The Ezra Levant Show, become a SUBSCRIBER to RebelNews+ today.