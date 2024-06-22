Pacific Justice Institute president speaks on Canada’s fight for civil liberties

E-transfer (Canada):

Brad Dacus is the president of the Pacific Justice Institute (PJI), a non-profit American legal defence organization with attorneys operating from offices all over the United States who specialize in defending parental rights, religious freedom and other civil liberties.

He spoke with Rebel News about the work that PJI does to defend freedom, and how he's been keeping up with the state of civil liberties in Canada.

"Canada is worse than any of the 50 states by far, many Americans aren't aware of that. These cases where pastors are being criminally prosecuted because of what they preach behind the pulpit, and what they preach comes straight from scripture, from the Bible, from the word of God. So that is the kind of tyranny that we would imagine from say, the former Soviet Union, and yet that's what the government of Canada is pushing out," Dacus expressed.

When asked which freedom he thinks is most under attack in the West, Dacus answered:

"Right now, I would say parents' rights over their kids. There has been a huge bombardment in public schools in both Canada and the United States to not just educate, but to indoctrinate Children, all the way down to the preschool level, often without parents even knowing about it. And, to indoctrinate them with beliefs and perspectives that are akin to woke CRT [critical race theory] and radical LGBTQ ideology now. It's so dangerous and parents are not respected in terms of their fundamental right to raise their Children in the way that they should go. We at Pacific Justice Institute are actively defending the rights of parents against these school districts."