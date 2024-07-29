Palestinian migrants with alleged terror ties detained at U.S. southern border

Federal law enforcement sources revealed to the New York Post that one of the Palestinian migrants had concerning images on their phone, including a photo of a masked individual holding an AK-47 rifle. The specific terrorist group affiliation remains undisclosed.

The migrants were part of a larger group that surrendered to border agents in the San Diego sector. They are now in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody, with the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force leading the investigation.

An anonymous border agent expressed frustration over the lack of access to international criminal databases, hindering thorough vetting of migrants. "Knowing who these guys are, we have, like, no access to anything international. Like, we really don't and it kind of sucks," the agent stated, adding, "I wanted to get into Border Patrol and protect from terrorists. And it’s like, well, I probably let terrorists in the country."

Following the October 7 terror attack on Israel by Hamas, San Diego border agents received alerts to watch for individuals potentially linked to Palestinian terror groups. A memo warned of possible attempts by foreign fighters or mercenaries to enter or exit the U.S. through Mexico, listing insignia of various groups including Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and Hezbollah.

Federal data shows a significant increase in apprehensions of migrants on the terror watchlist under the current administration. The number rose from 98 in fiscal year 2022 to 169 in fiscal year 2023, compared to only a handful in previous years.