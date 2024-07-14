Waiting for election results, Paris shops prepared for inevitable riots

E-transfer (Canada):

In Paris, France, last Sunday, business owners were preparing for the fallout from the upcoming election results.

During our time covering the election, we visited an area that native-born French people no longer frequent, and where the majority of the population consists of migrants from Africa. There are reportedly many similar areas across the city.

Journalist @ThevoiceAlexa visited a migrant area of Paris, France just ahead of the second-round of the national elections. The far-left is promising violence as revenge if Marine Le Pen’s party performs well again. pic.twitter.com/Y4adIkb6Pr — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) July 7, 2024

We were also at the Champs-Élysées, where shops were starting to put up wooden boards and custom-made grilles on their windows in anticipation of potential unrest that night. The election results were announced that evening, and large-scale riots were expected to begin around 8 p.m. Over 30,000 police officers were deployed in response.

Shops renting from the city have an agreement to protect their windows, but private shop owners must handle their own protection. Lancôme and other shops installed custom-made grilles for their stores. They mentioned they initially used plywood, but since the Yellow Vest protests began in 2018, riots and vandalism have become more frequent, necessitating the installation of custom grilles for regular protection.

Champs-Élysées



The shops are getting ready; they have boarded up their windows with plywood.



Massive riots are expected tonight, and they fear damage and theft.



Follow me at https://t.co/ikWHGQgpHW pic.twitter.com/lGQTh7Bgxa — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) July 7, 2024

Other shops have contracted to have plywood put on their windows. Reinforcing protection has cost some shop owners around 4,000 euros or more. Sources have indicated the atmosphere would be tense, with many fearing significant damage.

"We came back here to take back what is ours"



Paris man said to me when I asked for his thoughts on Marine Le Pen's policy to halt mass immigration to France.



Support my work at https://t.co/ikWHGQgpHW pic.twitter.com/0lhdMgGSUh — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) July 6, 2024

Last year, when young Nahel Merzouk was killed by a police officer, major riots took place in France for nearly a week, causing damage and theft in shops. Although no one wanted to speak on camera, they mentioned the prevailing sense of fear. These revolts are reportedly extremely violent, and many shop owners have suffered significant financial losses in the past.