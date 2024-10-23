Parliamentarians urged to use bicycles to reduce carbon footprint

The Senate is "looking at bicycles" to lower its carbon footprint, revealed the Senate committee on internal economy. The Upper House claimed it would be Canada’s first "carbon neutral" legislative assembly.

"I know every one of us can start doing things like reducing paper and trying to find other ways to travel," said Lucie Moncion, Senator and chair of the committee on internal economy.

Senators log five million kilometres a year in air travel, by official estimate, reported Blacklock’s Reporter. "The administration is working actively on potential initiatives and updates pertaining to this," the chair said.

"We are looking at bicycles, you know, finding other ways of working with staff," Moncion clarified. "Bicycle use is one of them." She did not elaborate.

Senators hired a climate change consultant for advice to the tune of $93,860, as disclosed by Senator Mary Coyle on Tuesday.

"We have heard nothing," said Senator Coyle, who pressed for recommendations during the Senate Question Period. "Urgent action" was required to "demonstrate our chamber’s leadership," she said.

An environment subcommittee in 2022 said it was technically possible for the Senate to become carbon neutral.

The Senate in a November 4, 2022 notice said it would calculate its carbon footprint before taking steps to achieve a net zero emissions target by 2030. "Once the Senate’s carbon footprint is benchmarked it will be better equipped to develop a long term plan that will reduce its environmental impact," said Net Zero 2030 Project.

"Could you explain why the report has not yet been released?" asked Senator Coyle. Chair Moncion did not respond.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland failed to keep her pledge of 'climate-friendly' travel in recent years. "I ride my bike to meetings in Toronto," she claimed.

The minister earlier told reporters that she avoided car travel and attended meetings on foot or by public transit and that suggesting otherwise was "blatant disinformation."

"I think all of us who are in these positions of responsibility need to take a deep breath and ask ourselves what we did today to fight climate change," Freeland testified June 7, 2023, at the Senate national finance committee. "What did I do today to be sure that we’re doing the right things for Canada?" she added.

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Freeland’s expense records showed thousands of dollars in limousine and taxi billings. She also used a chauffeured car 14 times to attend "meetings and events" in Toronto, and an undisclosed number of times in Ottawa.