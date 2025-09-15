Parliament resumes today after a record-breaking 2025 hiatus

The Canadian Parliament recorded an astounding 73 ‘sitting days’ so far in 2025, marking the fewest sitting days in nearly a century.

The Liberal government’s productivity (or lack thereof) under Prime Minister Mark Carney is laid bare in a striking chart from The Globe and Mail, which tracks House of Commons sitting days by year. It shows a dramatic dip for 2025 that stands in stark contrast to decades past.

Parliament resume tomorrow.



“Parliament is on track to have the fewest sitting days in nearly a century this year, with limited legislative achievements in Mr. Carney’s first months in office…The House is on pace to sit for just 73 days this year… the fewest since 1937.”



What… pic.twitter.com/4xRM0e70If — Martyupnorth®- Unacceptable Fact Checker (@Martyupnorth_2) September 14, 2025

Charting the trend shows that historically, the House has averaged well over 100 sitting days annually, with peaks exceeding 200 in the mid-20th century. This year’s tally, however, paints a picture of a legislature on an extended vacation, only furthering questions about government accountability and output.

“What have the Liberals accomplished in 2025?” asked X user Marty Belanger, echoing a sentiment rippling through social media as Canadians brace for the session’s return. Will it merely repeat the familiar pattern of hollow promises, extended absences, and scant accountability that has defined the Liberal tenure, or will this session finally deliver the substantive change voters have been demanding — such as restoring integrity to Canada’s judicial system, rolling back unprecedented migration levels, and revitalizing the economy sans costly green pipe dreams?

As one commenter noted, a part-time worker logging just two eight-hour days a week would clock 104 days annually, earning a modest $12,480 at $15 per hour. Meanwhile, Members of Parliament are paid over 20 times that amount, but have managed a fraction of that workload.

It’s a textbook fleecing of Canadian taxpayers, with calls for salary reductions or perhaps a sitting kick-off with a no-confidence vote — four of which were unsuccessfully attempted in the final quarter of 2024.

Carney’s administration has struggled to notch meaningful legislative achievements during such a contentious year – with US trade tensions heightened, the Liberals have made virtuous attempts like the newly announced ‘Build Canada Homes’ initiative, which promises a staggering $13 billion to build 4,000 factory-built homes on federal land, with additional capacity to generate up to 45,000 units.

Today, we launched Build Canada Homes — a new federal entity that will supercharge housing construction across the country.



It’s part of our mission to double the rate of homebuilding over the next decade, and create an entirely new housing industry in Canada. — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) September 14, 2025

The initiative will be overseen by a brand new ‘federal agency,’ which comes on the heels of Carney committing to slashing government spending by 15%.

The government traded fat-trimming in one area for more bloat in another, further exposing the hollow rhetoric and smoke-and-mirrors tactics that have come to define the Liberals' fiscal strategy.

With the extended summer break intensifying public frustration as the newly minted millionaire Prime Minister indulged in much-needed vacations — apparently, the already vacation-laden parliamentary schedule needed a respite — this all further showcases the Liberals' glaring disconnect from the daily struggles of everyday Canadians, who can scarcely afford such luxuries.

As the House reconvenes, all eyes will be on whether this session can reverse the narrative of a parliament adrift, because with public trust increasingly waning, the pressure is on.