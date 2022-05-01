Pastor Artur Pawlowski preaches virtually to big B.C. crowd; supporters react

DONATION: Save Pastor Artur Pawlowski Help pay the legal fees of Pastor Artur by making a donation. Donations will go to The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity that is now helping the 'Fight The Fines' project. So, you can now get an official charitable receipt for a donation made on this page and use it to reduce your Canadian taxes. 29896 Donors

Multiple stints behind bars, including a recent 51-day detention, and being fined hundreds of times — plus currently still under house arrest in Calgary — didn’t stop Pastor Artur Pawlowski from preaching the gospel and a message of freedom to many in British Columbia.

Last Sunday, hundreds flocked to the Vancouver Revival Centre in Pitt Meadows to hear Pawlowski preach virtually.

With the main sanctuary at capacity, the over flow room full, and people still lined up outside of the gathering, Pawlowski detailed his most recent jail stay, which came after an arrest for speaking to peaceful protesters at the Coutts, Alberta-Sweet Grass, Montana border blockade.

The persecuted preacher told those that flocked to hear him speak that guards “were inciting prisoners to murder” him while he was behind bars; instead, Pawlowski says, the inmates became his “greatest allies,” something he credits to a blessing from God.

I was on site at the Vancouver Revival Centre with my cameraman, Matt Brevner, during the church event hosted by Laura-Lynn Ministries.

We captured some of the pastor's message and spoke with those who came to hear it about their views on the state of persecution against Christians in Canada.

Pastor Artur's legal battles are far from over, which is why The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity focused on civil liberties, is continuing to crowdfund the costs of his legal defence at SaveArtur.com.