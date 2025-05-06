Pastor Derek Reimer continues legal battles after charges dropped

Pastor Derek Reimer beat Crown prosecutors on his charges of mischief and causing disturbance from his Seton Public Library incident.

Despite his victory in the courts, Crown prosecutors appealed this decision, forcing Reimer back into the Calgary Courts Centre, this time appearing before the Court of King's Bench.

His lawyer, Andrew MacKenzie, who is crowdfunded through The Democracy Fund, explained to us the infrequent nature of this kind of appeal, emphasizing his client's previously acquired acquittal.

Pastor Reimer will be back in court again this May 9th to handle another of the many issues stemming from his advocacy of Christian values in the face of the LGBTQ agenda.