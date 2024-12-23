Pastor Derek Reimer sentenced to 12 months house arrest

Pastor Derek Reimer of Mission 7 Ministries in Calgary appeared in court for sentencing November 27, 2024, after being found guilty in August of criminal harassment and four counts of breaching bail conditions.

The criminal harassment charges stem from a conversation Reimer had with Saddletowne Public Library service delivery manager Shannon Slater.

Reimer approached the library manager to ask why the library was hosting events where adults dressed in drag read books to children, often encouraging the children's exploration of sexual identity and promoting non-traditional values. Slater declined to engage in the conversation and asked Reimer to leave, which he did without hesitation. During the brief exchange, Reimer mentioned that he would likely return to protest.

Reimer published this brief interaction on social media, urging others to voice their disapproval towards this manager for allowing such events to occur. Slater argued that this should fall within the scope of criminal harassment. However, during the sentencing arguments held November 28, the Crown Prosecutor was forced to admit that Slater had declined to submit a victim impact statement.

Today, December 23, Justice Molle delivered Reimer's sentence, which includes the following:

A $500 fine

47 days credit against a 1-day sentence for breach of conditions

12 months conditional sentence, or, in other words, house arrest

2 years probation

Some of the terms include:

No contact with Shannon Slater or any known participator at a Reading with Royalty event, or contact with any LGBTQ+ person unless by approval by his supervisor

Must write a letter of apology to Shannon Slater

Banned within 300m of a public library on days with a scheduled Reading with Royalty event

Must complete an anger management course and provide proof of counselling

100 hours of community service work

Prohibited from entertaining friends at his personal home

Must remain in the province of Alberta unless granted approval

Reimer is permitted to participate in religious services outside of his home upon approval by his supervisor.

