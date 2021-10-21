Pastors keep getting arrested in Canada

An unfortunate trend that's occurred in Canada throughout the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic has been the numerous pastors arrested across the country.

Rebel News' Mocha Bezirgan has been involved in the coverage of many of those stories, and he joined last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show to share his thoughts on the situation.

Mocha told Ezra:

I see a lot of people sneering at [these pastors] saying 'oh they are superspreaders, it's because of them [the virus continues to spread]' and justifying their arrests. Even in an affidavit of a health bureaucrat who came to inspect one of the church services that was happening illegally, she said she felt too uncomfortable to go there because of COVID reasons. But there is no known at any of these churches whose pastors were arrested.

