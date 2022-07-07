Patrick Brown's 'scandalous time inside Brampton city hall also needs to end,' say city councillors

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, we were joined by Rebel News' David Menzies to discuss the many scandals revolving around embattled Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown.

Not only was Mr. Brown recently disqualified from the Conservative Party of Canada leadership race for allegedly breaking financing rules, now Brampton city councillors are speaking out against the mayor, claiming that his 'scandalous time inside Brampton city hall also needs to end.'

As reported by the National Post, "'Once again, our great city is in the national news for all the wrong reasons because of Patrick Brown,' read a scathing statement issued Wednesday morning by five city and regional councillors, claiming Brown’s disqualification in the CPC leadership race demonstrates a 'clear and alarming' pattern of behaviour."

"While the Conservative Party of Canada was investigating serious allegations of election fraud that led to his disqualification, a majority group of Brampton Councillors initiated forensic investigations into allegations of financial irregularities, nepotism and possible backroom contract irregularities under Patrick Brown’s failed leadership.”

Visit www.sneakypatrick.com for all of our reporting on Mr. Brown's scandals.

