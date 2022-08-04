Pauline Hanson warns against 'Australia's version of apartheid'

Pauline Hanson / YouTube

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has slammed Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for 'deliberately stoking division on racial lines' as the Labor government pushes ahead with its controversial indigenous 'Voice to Parliament'.

The Voice to Parliament has been designed to grant Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people a new 'voice' regarding policies and projects that impact their lives, however its ambiguity has been the subject of heated debate.

In a Senate speech this week, Hanson lashed the move declaring it "Australia's version of apartheid" during a five-minute spray, Sky News reports.

"He is not promoting unity at all. The Prime Minister is deliberately stoking division and stoking it on racial lines," she said. "The risk is very real that the sovereignty that all Australians have over their land and country will be handed to a racial minority. "Why does this have to be in the constitution? What is the real ulterior motive? This can only be about power - creating a nation within a nation."

A national referendum will put the vote to the Australian public, proposing a question along the lines of: "Do you support an alteration to the Constitution that establishes an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island Voice?"

Hanson praised indigenous Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, who has spoken out in opposition of the bill, arguing for more practical on-the-ground solutions for her people.