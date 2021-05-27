“Even if you’ve had COVID previously”: Peel Region’s top doctor says vaccine is our ‘collective path’ to reopening
Peel Region’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Lawrence Loh spoke at a press conference Wednesday, imploring residents to take whatever vaccine first becomes available to them.
This comes days after Ontario laid out its “roadmap to reopening”— a three-stage process that is wholly centred around vaccination compliance.
Dr. Loh says in the conference:
I want to remind people that getting the vaccine — any vaccine available — is your own and our collective path forward to support reopening.
“Even if you’ve had COVID previously”: Peel Region’s top doctor says vaccine is our ‘collective path’ to reopening— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 27, 2021
READ MORE: https://t.co/oDgJkJMu7Z pic.twitter.com/QpCLIJumLO
Dr. Loh goes on on to emphasize that everyone, without exception, ought to get the vaccine:
Even if you’ve had COVID previously, even if you’re young and healthy, even if you’re sticking to all the precautions: waiting leaves you vulnerable, and leaves any infection with COVID potentially up to chance. I encourage you to take whatever vaccine becomes available to you and help us draw this acute phase to a conclusion.
These statements follow fluctuating guidance around safe use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, as well as uncertainty expressed by a Health Canada staffer as to whether vaccination will be sufficient to “return everything to ‘normal.’”
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.