Pelosi leads charge to remove Trump from office

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is leading the charge of congressional Democrats to remove Trump from office through a variety of means, including introducing a resolution calling upon Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment.

The effort to use the 25th Amendment on Trump is unprecedented, and is being considered a last resort, should the articles of impeachment now being introduced in Congress fail to pass.

The 25th Amendment was established in 1967, following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy Jr., acting as a safeguard in the event that a sitting president is incapacitated and unable to perform his or her duties.

Democrats intend to introduce a resolution through unanimous consent calling for Pence and the President’s cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment, stripping Trump of power and removing him from office, according to Pelosi.

House Democrats are demanding Pence’s response to the resolution within 24 hours before proceeding to impeach Trump.

“Next, we will proceed with bringing impeachment legislation to the Floor,” said Pelosi. “In protecting our Constitution and our Democracy, we will act with urgency, because this president represents an imminent threat to both.”

“As the days go by, the horror of the ongoing assault on our Democracy perpetrated by this president is intensified and so is the immediate need for action,” wrote Pelosi to her Democratic peers.

The article of impeachment charges Trump with “willfully inciting violence against the government of the United States,” reports the New York Times. As of Sunday, 210 Democrats have agreed to co-sponsor the document.

Posting on Twitter, Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu, a co-author of the article, said Democrats will introduce the article of impeachment on Monday, but only bring the vote to the floor should Pence and the cabinet decline to invoke the 25th Amendment, which would make Pence the acting president of the United States.

This sequencing by @SpeakerPelosi is correct. Impeachment is one of the gravest powers of Congress. It should always be our last option. If @POTUS doesn’t resign or if @VP doesn’t invoke the 25th Amendment, then we will Impeach.



Tomorrow we introduce the Article of Impeachment. https://t.co/gvI6lS8HMW — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 11, 2021

According to the Associated Press, congressional Democrats are angling for a swift impeachment, but may delay any Senate trial until President-elect Joe Biden has completed his first 100 days in office.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell has told Senate Republicans that the Senate would have to receive unanimous consent in order to take up an impeachment trial before Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20, which is extremely unlikely.

Seven House Republicans have called on President-elect Biden to intervene against any possibility of impeachment by calling Pelosi directly. All seven Republicans voted to certify the election for Biden, according to the Daily Wire.

“This impeachment would undermine your priority of unifying Americans, and would be a further distraction to our nation at a time when millions of our fellow citizens are hurting because of the pandemic and the economic fallout,” wrote Reps. Ken Buck, Tom McClintock, Thomas Massie, Chip Roy, Kelly Armstrong, Nancy Mace, and Mike Gallagher.

“We respectfully urge you to encourage Speaker Pelosi to set aside this partisan effort immediately,” they added.