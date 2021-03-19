Pelosi says Biden admin has southern border “under control”

Graeme Jennings/Pool via AP

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is making excuses for the Biden administration’s failure to contain the ongoing humanitarian crisis on the United States’ southern border, with claims that the situation is “under control.”

In her weekly Friday news conference at the Capitol, Pelosi expressed confidence in President Biden’s handling of the uncontrolled surge of migrants, which puts the United States on track to reach the highest ever recorded number of illegal immigration in 20 years, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Pelosi praised Biden for approaching the migrants in a “humane” way, in comparison to former President Donald Trump, and stressed that the transition is an ongoing process.

"The Biden administration has this under control," Pelosi said, according to Fox News. "It is change and it will take some time, but it is values-based, humanitarian... [and] pragmatic with a plan to get things done."

In recent weeks Democrats have come under fire for their inability to control illegal immigration at the border, with Republicans blaming them for undoing Trump’s policies that successfully kept the encounters at bay.

On Tuesday, Biden’s Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas stated that the United States is on track to see more encounters than it has over the last 20 years. He described the surge as “difficult.”

In Pelosi’s speech, the Democrats dismissed Republicans’ concerns and described their trips to Texas and regular press conferences as a diversion.

Pelosi claims that the Biden administration is working to address immediate concerns and working on “more humane” efforts to care for unaccompanied children. The administration, she claims, is also working to address problems in Central America, where most of the migrants come from. Pelosi stressed that Biden has a plan, unlike Republicans who are “bankrupt of ideas.”

Pelosi said that Congress plans to invest in El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras to improve the lives of migrants who depart their homes for better lives in the United States.

"Yes, it will take some resources — a small price to pay for people to stay home," Pelosi said.