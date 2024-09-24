Pesutto GRILLED in defamation case over past 'racist' comments

WHAT IS A WOMAN? Take a stand and show the world you know! Look good and support our independent journalism. SHOP NOW

Victorian Opposition Leader John Pesutto was placed under heavy scrutiny in court today during his defamation trial, where he was cross-examined by barrister Sue Chrysanthou.

The case stems from accusations by former Liberal MP Moira Deeming, who claims Pesutto defamed her by falsely linking her to neo-Nazis in a public dossier.

Chrysanthou zeroed in on Pesutto's controversial comments from 2018 regarding African gangs, questioning whether he remembered the backlash and accusations of racism. Pesutto admitted to discussing crime broadly at the time but couldn’t recall specific remarks.

Chrysanthou seems to have done her homework on how to encourage thoughts and comments from Pesutto that he would not volunteer if asked directly. — Smoke (@classicalsmoke) September 24, 2024

Chrysanthou pressed Pesutto on his past actions and whether reputational damage alone was a justifiable reason for expelling Deeming from the party.

Added bonus is that Chrysanthou, lawyer for Deeming, has ensured Pesutto’s ineptitude is on record, with journalists in the court room to make of it what they will. #DeemingvPesutto — femmehonnete (@femmehonnete1) September 24, 2024

She accused him of political grandstanding throughout the afternoon's grilling, to which Pesutto staunchly denied, claiming his actions were driven by a need to protect the party's reputation.

Yesterday, damning footage was shown in court of Avi Yemini's interview with UK women's rights activist Kellie-Jay Keen, also known as Posie Parker.

The trial continues as Pesutto defends his handling of Deeming’s expulsion and the public allegations made against her.