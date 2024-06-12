Petition demands removal of Dan Andrews' King's Birthday honour

A new petition has been launched urging the Governor-General to strip Danl Andrews of his recently awarded King's Birthday honour.

The petition, initiated by Victorian Nationals leader Peter Walsh on Wednesday, challenges the appropriateness of the recognition granted to Andrews.

The controversial award, the Companion of the Order of Australia (AC), was given to Andrews for his significant contributions to Victoria, 'particularly in public health, policy reform, and infrastructure development.'

However, the honour has sparked a considerable backlash among the public and political figures alike. Walsh has been vocal in his criticism, particularly targeting Andrews’ handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We are all still paying the price," Mr Walsh stated.

He pointed to Melbourne’s 262 days in lockdown – the longest globally – as a direct consequence of Andrews’ "draconian laws."

"Mr Andrews also oversaw a bungled and ill-conceived hotel quarantine program that cost the lives of almost 800 Victorians. Victorians have been left to pick up the pieces, now burdened with record debt because Mr Andrews couldn’t manage money. Under no circumstances should Mr Andrews retain the Companion of the Order of Australia."

THE STATEMENT IN FULL: