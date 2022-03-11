PETITION DROP-OFF: Build the Keystone XL pipeline
That petition has now garnered over 12,000 signatures, so I headed down to the American Consulate in Calgary to hand-deliver the petition myself.
Joe Biden’s first order of business as President of the United States of America was to rescind the approval of the nearly complete Keystone XL pipeline, which would have carried over 830,000 barrels of oil per day to refineries in America.
Instead of bringing in the cleanest and most ethical oil from their longtime ally and friend to the north, Canada, the United States has imported up to 700,000 barrels of oil from Russia daily. As if the snub on Alberta oil by our American ally was not bad enough, in the not-so-distant past our own Prime Minister Justin Trudeau imported over half a billion dollars worth of Russian oil annually to the east coast instead of supporting Canada’s own energy industries.
With the ongoing invasion of Ukraine resulting in bans on energy imports from Russia, the United States, Canada and other countries are looking to other sources for oil. Naturally, Alberta’s clean and ethical oil was at the top of the list given our near proximity, the nearly completed Keystone XL line which could offset the entire supply shortage resulting from the Russia ban, and the fact that we are steadfast allies, right? Wrong! The Biden administration is actively looking to Saudi Arabia, Iran and Venezuela to meet the demands instead of simply finishing the work on Keystone XL. With gas prices skyrocketing and supplies dwindling, Canadians and American’s alike are wondering, what on earth is Biden thinking?
Our very own Sheila Gunn Reid started the BuildKeystoneXL.com campaign calling for Biden to do the right thing for America, and to turn to allies for ethical oil instead of funding overseas interests and corrupt regimes. That petition has now garnered over 12,000 signatures, so I headed down to the American Consulate in Calgary to hand-deliver the petition myself. We will continue to gather signatures on the petition until Keystone XL sees oil flowing to our friends in the United States, so if you haven’t already done so, sign here now.
- By Sheila Gunn Reid
