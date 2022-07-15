PETITION: Save Jose Alba — drop the murder charges against bodega clerk who defended himself
Alba defended himself and fought off his attacker with a knife, unfortunately ending with his attacker's death. Alba is being charged with murder and facing decades in prison.
In Early July, Jose Alba, a 62-year-old convenience store worker, was attacked and reportedly stabbed behind the register counter while at work in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood of Harlem, New York.
Alba defended himself and fought off his attacker with a knife and unfortunately it ended with his attacker dead. Alba is being charged with murder and facing decades in prison. This is despite calls from the local and even national community to drop charges against Alba because he was acting in self defense.
Fellow bodega workers have organized rally after rally in New York City in front of the downtown criminal court. They’re asking New York City District Attorney, Alvin Bragg, to drop murder charges against Alba.
As of now, there isn’t enough vocal public support. The city has yet to drop the murder charges. We here at Rebel News believe everyone should have the sacred right to defend themselves, and that’s why we’ve launched SaveJose.com.
Go to SaveJose.com and sign our petition to have Jose’s charges dropped and we will personally deliver the petition to the New York City District Attorneys office.
