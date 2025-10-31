Petition seeking to enshrine Alberta as province in Canada surpasses 450,000 signatures

On Wednesday's Buffalo Roundtable live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid, Lise Merle, Chris Scott, and Marty Belanger discussed a growing petition seeking to solidify Alberta's status as a province within Canada.

The petition, launched by former deputy premier Thomas Lukaszuk, has been signed by over 456,000 people. Being promoted as the 'Forever Canadian' movement, the petition appears to be a response to growing separatist sentiment following Mark Carney's victory in April's federal election.

Marty commented on the 'Forever Canadian' movement looking to push back against independence initiatives like the Alberta Prosperity Project (APP).

"He wanted to get a petition before the Alberta Prosperity Project did, but we've been saying all along we weren't worried about that," he said.

"Because even if he was successful, I don't think he'll be successful, like the signatures need to be verified. But even if he was successful, OK, so he still gets a referendum and we get to vote," Marty continued.

"So he's hoping for a yes on his question, we're hoping for a yes on our question. If his question makes it first, that's fine, our campaign will pivot. We'll just make sure everybody votes no on his question. So it's a nothingburger," he added.

Premier Danielle Smith has repeatedly stated that she supports a "sovereign Alberta within a united Canada" as support for independence has increased following yet another Liberal victory in the federal election. The premier also lowered the petition threshold for citizen-led referendums, including on independence, in April of this year.