Pfizer CEO thinks Americans will likely need 4th dose of COVID jab

Hot on the heels of selling three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to basically every government on the planet, Pfizer's CEO is doubling down to announce the need for a fourth dose. The plan to dole out new booster shots every few months brings to mind McDonald’s cups where you get your stickers for buying Happy Meals.

In an interview on Wednesday, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said that he believes Americans will eventually need a fourth dose of his company’s COVID-19 vaccine due to concerns over the Omicron variant.

Bourla made his remarks on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” with Meg Tirrell and Becky Quick.

“Albert, Israel’s already working on fourth vaccination shots. What, what has it gotten them to that point where they think that that’s necessary and what are the results, the real-world results, you’ve seen as, as a result of that?” Quick asked.

“I think we will need the fourth dose. I’ve said that multiple times,” Bourla replied. “With the previous, I was projecting that that will be on 12 months after the third dose.”

Pfizer, like Moderna, is making profit hand over fist by selling doses of the vaccine. The decision to roll out more than one booster shot is turning the treatment regimen into something of a taxpayer-funded subscription service for the pharmaceutical company.

“With Omicron, we need to wait and see because we have very little information. We may need it faster,” he said.

Biden’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is now recommending a third booster shot for all eligible Americans over the age of 18. The CDC currently recommends a booster shot six months after the first two jabs for anyone who has received either Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.

Recipients of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine are recommended to get a booster shot after two months.

As per CNBC, some countries like Israel are already offering a fourth shot, or second booster. According to Haaretz, Israeli officials believe that the second booster shows more efficacy and is recommending for boosters to be administered to teenagers.

“We don’t know when it will happen; I hope very much that it won’t be within six months, like this time, and that the third dose will last for longer,” Israeli Health Ministry Director General Nachman Ash said in an interview, shared by Bloomberg.

On Wednesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the White House on COVID-19, said that vaccine mandates may become necessary in the United States.

Fauci, as reported by Rebel News, made his remarks at the Washington Post’s COVID-19 2022 symposium.

“You know, Frances, no one likes to be mandating for people to do things that they might be hesitant to do,” Fauci said. “But, quite frankly, you have to when you’re in the middle of what we call a historic experience of the worst pandemic of a respiratory disease in the last hundred years.”