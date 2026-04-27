Pickering councillor facing backlash for questioning Kamloops residential school narrative

City of Pickering Councillor Lisa Robinson is learning — the hard way — that in uber-woke Canada, one is forbidden from questioning certain official narratives. Or even speaking the truth if that truth might be uncomfortable or offensive when it comes to the sensibilities of certain people.

Recently, Robinson dared to venture near that political third rail that is the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in B.C. This is the site of a mass grave of 215 bodies.

Or is it?

To date, not a scintilla of forensic evidence has been provided to prove that that there is a single body buried there.

And this fact was the crux of the matter when Robinson recently posted a four-minute video entitled: “215 ‘Mass Graves’ at Kamloops: Zero Bodies Found After 5 Years — The Lie Exposed.”

215 'Mass Graves' at Kamloops: Zero Bodies Found After 5 Years – The Lie Exposed



In May 2021, the world was told a horror story: 215 Indigenous children found in "mass graves" at Kamloops Residential School.



Flags flew at half-mast for months. Churches were burned. Statues… pic.twitter.com/LB3ktQEh1l — Lisa Robinson (@LifelibertyLisa) April 8, 2026

Cue the outrage from the usual suspects.

This included Pickering Mayor Kevin Ashe who is now formally lodging a complaint against Robinson with the city’s integrity commissioner.

Mayor Ashe wants to see Robinson stripped of three months’ salary. Astonishingly, Robinson has already been docked a whopping 21 months’ salary. Not for uttering death threats or racial epithets, but rather, for “wrong-thought”.

And with her commentary regarding Kamloops, this over-the-top vendetta shamefully continues.

And as far as we can tell, Robinson spoke the truth.

We ventured out to Pickering just east of Toronto to interview Robinson, who feels she is yet again being unfairly maligned for no valid reason. She had plenty to say about this latest attack on her for embracing free speech, which seems to be increasingly under fire in Canada these days.

Rebel News also extended an opportunity for Mayor Ashe to come on camera. That offer was declined, although his office did provide the following statement:

“I want to acknowledge the harm caused by recent comments made by a member of Pickering City Council regarding the Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation’s investigations at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School site.

“I offer my sincere apology to Indigenous community members, Survivors, families, and all those affected by these remarks. Comments that dismiss, distort, or cast doubt on the truths shared by Survivors and Indigenous communities are deeply hurtful. They undermine reconciliation, re-traumatize those carrying the legacy of residential schools, and have no place in respectful public discourse.

“The Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada gathered testimony from more than 6,500 Survivors and witnesses and reviewed millions of federal records to support our education on the systemic harms, cultural genocide, and intergenerational traumas caused by residential schools. These are not matters for political speculation or denial.

“The legacy of residential schools persists in our everyday institutions, and we must hold public servants accountable to our responsibility to acknowledge our shared history, honour Survivors, and advance meaningful efforts in Truth and Reconciliation.

“We also recognize that the efforts led by Indigenous communities to uncover truth, honour those impacted, and guide healing are critical to advancing reconciliation and shared understanding. Grounded in sacred and culturally significant practices, this work must be approached with patience, co-operation, and respect.

“An official complaint has been filed with the Integrity Commissioner, and the matter will proceed independently through that process. At this time, our priority is to act with care, ensure accountability, and strengthen relationships. Myself, other Members of Council, and City staff are in conversation with Indigenous community partners on how to support healing. Until then, we remain committed to walking alongside each other, guided by truth, compassion, humility, and friendship.

“To anyone experiencing pain or distress as a result of a residential school experience, support is available through the Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line at 1.866.925.4419, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.”